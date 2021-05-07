Join our family of curious Kansas Citians

Art House Extra | Radkey Hits the Road With Foo Fighters' ...

Art House Extra | Radkey Hits the Road With Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl

Art House Extra
Previous
Video

So, you want to be a rock and roll star?

Then get in the van.

That’s the premise behind “What Drives Us,” a new documentary directed by Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters, a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The film features St. Joseph’s preeminent rock band, Radkey.

“We got to hang out with Dave Grohl for an afternoon, so that was pretty amazing,” said Matt Radke, manager of the band that features his three sons, Dee, Solomon and Isaiah Radke.

Matt Radke got a call out of leftfield that got the band hooked up with the film, which is a loving tribute to the sacrifices made by aspiring musicians trying to make it in an incredibly tough business. It’s just the sort of break that so many bands dream about, and it’s particularly appreciated at a time when the pandemic has brought touring to a virtual standstill.

“It’s cool that these bigger bands that are out there playing these big venues are giving bands like us the opportunity to be seen on a bigger scale,’’ said Dee Radke, guitarist and vocalist for the group.

To learn more, check out the attached video. You can stream “What Drives Us” on The Coda Collection via Amazon Prime Video.

More Radkey on 90.9 The Bridge. In 2015, Radkey stopped by our studios to talk comics, communication and their new album with Jon Hart. Check out the 909 Session.

